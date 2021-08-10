Governor lays foundation of 116 clean drinking water projects for Rawalpindi division

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday laid foundation stone of 116 clean drinking water projects worth 270 million rupees under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for Rawalpindi Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday laid foundation stone of 116 clean drinking water projects worth 270 million rupees under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for Rawalpindi Division.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony at the Governor's Annexe at the Governor's House, he said commission and omission of even a single penny will not be possible in the Aab-e-Pak Authority projects, adding that complete transparency with zero-tolerance towards corruption will be ensured in all potable water projects.

Members National Assembly (MNAs), members provincial assembly (MPAs) and Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab, who is also patron-in-chief of the authority, said more than 1500 projects of Punjab Aab- e-Pak Authority would be completed by the end of this year through which clean drinking water would be provided to more than 7 million people of the province daily, adding that similar number of people will be provided clean drinking water with the contribution of NGOs.

He further said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has also appreciated the clean drinking water projects of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

The Governor said he would suggest the government to hand over sewerage system to Aab-e-Pak Authority along with the task of providing clean drinking water, adding that the authority will improve the sanitation system of the province.

He said that filtration plants will be installed in the Constituencies without any political discrimination.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, speaking on the occasion, said people of Rawalpindi are grateful to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and his team of Aab-e-Pak authority for providing clean water in their area.