Governor lays foundation stone of APS Martyrs University of Technology Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday visited Nowshera and laid foundation stone of APS Martyrs University of Technology Nowshera.

The foundation stone laying ceremony among others was attended by Caretaker minister for Industries, Amir Abdullah, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Zafar Khan, Vice Chancellor Swabi University, Dr. Nasir Jamal and Rector Pak Austria University, Dr. Muhammad Mujahid.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that he was pleased to inaugurate the varsity that would prove to be milestone in educating youth in new emerging fields of technologies.

He said that location of university in proximity to Rashakai Industrial Zone would provide students ample chances to experience working of various types of technologies practically.

Ghulam Ali also directed to complete the project at the earliest and said that the design should be modern and meet the requirements of contemporary education system.

He also directed to submit details of the design and said that it should be constructed in a way to meet future demands.

He also urged youngsters to change their mindset and follow the trends that are leading world towards transformation, progress and development.

It merits to mention here that University of Technology would be constructed on a land of 76 acres in Rashakai China Economic Zone Nowshera.

APP/mds/