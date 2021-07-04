Governor lays foundation-stone of charitable school in memory of Meraj Khalid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday laid the foundation-stone of a charitable school in memory of former caretaker prime minister (late) Malik Meraj Khalid in village Burki here.

Malik Meraj Khalid (1916-2003) also served as Federal law minister and speaker National Assembly. He was a lawyer by profession and a left-wing politician, who dedicated his life to the service of the needy, destitute and the poor in his area, Burki.

The Meraj Khalid Akhwan High School would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 250 million, which would be raised through donations from philanthropists and charitable organisation including the initial donation of Rs 50 million from the Friends of Lahore organisation.

Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, announced bearing all expenses of a technical education block, to be built at the school for girls.

Philanthropists and businessmen including Gohar Ijaz, Mian Talat, Anwar A Ghani, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, President Anjuman-e-Ikhwan-e-Islam Rana Mohammad Mansha, SVP Ch Shafaat Hussain, Mohammad Usman Hamza and others were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ch Sarwar expressed his desire to establish Malik Meraj Khalid University in the area, adding that Meraj Khalid was a social worker par excellence. He said people live in the hearts of masses for their humanitarian works and not for their riches and wealth.

Ch Sarwar hailed the philanthropists and social workers who had raised the money for various education and health sector projects in the province, adding that members of the Friends of Lahore had always came forward for charitable works.

The governor said he would continue Malik Meraj Khalid's mission and laying of the foundation-stone of Malik Meraj Khalid School was a step towards it, adding that the facilities being provided in the school would be at par with the facilities provided in other top charitable educational institutions.

The Punjab governor said that he believed in serving the humanity, adding that he had established two charitable hospitals and schools in his hometown, Toba Tek Singh. He said the Sarwar Foundation was also providing safe drinking water to millions of people daily.