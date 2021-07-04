UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Lays Foundation-stone Of Charitable School In Memory Of Meraj Khalid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Governor lays foundation-stone of charitable school in memory of Meraj Khalid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday laid the foundation-stone of a charitable school in memory of former caretaker prime minister (late) Malik Meraj Khalid in village Burki here.

Malik Meraj Khalid (1916-2003) also served as Federal law minister and speaker National Assembly. He was a lawyer by profession and a left-wing politician, who dedicated his life to the service of the needy, destitute and the poor in his area, Burki.

The Meraj Khalid Akhwan High School would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 250 million, which would be raised through donations from philanthropists and charitable organisation including the initial donation of Rs 50 million from the Friends of Lahore organisation.

Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, announced bearing all expenses of a technical education block, to be built at the school for girls.

Philanthropists and businessmen including Gohar Ijaz, Mian Talat, Anwar A Ghani, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, President Anjuman-e-Ikhwan-e-Islam Rana Mohammad Mansha, SVP Ch Shafaat Hussain, Mohammad Usman Hamza and others were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ch Sarwar expressed his desire to establish Malik Meraj Khalid University in the area, adding that Meraj Khalid was a social worker par excellence. He said people live in the hearts of masses for their humanitarian works and not for their riches and wealth.

Ch Sarwar hailed the philanthropists and social workers who had raised the money for various education and health sector projects in the province, adding that members of the Friends of Lahore had always came forward for charitable works.

The governor said he would continue Malik Meraj Khalid's mission and laying of the foundation-stone of Malik Meraj Khalid School was a step towards it, adding that the facilities being provided in the school would be at par with the facilities provided in other top charitable educational institutions.

The Punjab governor said that he believed in serving the humanity, adding that he had established two charitable hospitals and schools in his hometown, Toba Tek Singh. He said the Sarwar Foundation was also providing safe drinking water to millions of people daily.

Related Topics

Lahore National Assembly Prime Minister Governor Poor Education Punjab Water Law Minister Malik Meraj Khalid Wife Toba Tek Singh Money Sunday All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

1 minute ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

1 hour ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

2 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

3 hours ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.