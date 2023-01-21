UrduPoint.com

Governor Lays Foundation Stone Of Pak-China Friendship Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Governor lays foundation stone of Pak-China Friendship Park

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori laid the foundation stone of the Pak-China Friendship Park here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori laid the foundation stone of the Pak-China Friendship Park here on Saturday.

Acting Consul General of China in Karachi Zhang Hao and Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Governor Tessori said that all facilities would be provided in this park.

Later, talking to media persons, he said that the work on Clean and Green Karachi was underway.

He said that Shahra-e-Faisal, Shahra-e-Quaideen, and other roads would be beautified.

Chinese acting consul general appreciated the efforts pertaining to the park and said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was exemplary.

