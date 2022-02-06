UrduPoint.com

Governor Leads Rally In Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hassan Khawar led a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris here at Governor House on Saturday

The rally was attended by hundreds of workers including Sania Kamran, MNA Uzma Kardar, Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs Sobia Kamal and Member of Punjab Assembly Nadeem Bara.

The Governor also inaugurated the "Solidarity Kashmir Cycle Rally" held from Governor House Lahore to Sialkot under the Prime Minister's Kaamyab Jawan sports Programme.

The participants were holding banners and placards with slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Governor Punjab also inaugurated the "Cycle Rally" and appreciated the spirit of participants for expressing solidarity with Kashmir.

Addressing the rally and talking to media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmiri brothers and sisters are sacrificing their lives to save Kashmir. He added that Kashmiris are fighting their case all over the world as ambassadors and there is no doubt that Pakistan's political and religious parties are also on the same page on Kashmir issue. Kashmir will be liberated and Kashmir will become Pakistan, he vowed.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Narendra Modi has been massacring and sponsoring the genocide of innocent Muslims of India. The massacre of Muslims and their genocide has been the biggest form of terrorism and oppression.

It is the responsibility of all international bodies including the United Nations (UN) to take notice of India's terrorism and force India to grant the just right of self-determination of innocent Kashmiris. The massacre of Muslims must be stopped immediately and the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, he reiterated.

While paying tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for advocating the case of Kashmiris, the Governor said, "Wherever I go in foreign countries, I speak about the rights of Kashmiris and their independence, until the Kashmir issue is resolved, the regional peace will remain a dream.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that without Kashmir, Pakistan is incomplete and vice-versa. 220 million Pakistanis are ready to make any sacrifice for the liberation of Kashmiris. The struggle of Kashmiris is getting stronger with each passing day and the voice of Kashmiris is being heard in the world.

Spokesperson of Punjab government Hassan Khawar said that the way in which the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought the case of Kashmiris all over the world is unprecedented in the past.

It is the result of successful foreign policy of the present government. He said today, the voice of Kashmiris is being heard all over the world, including the United Nations, European and British Parliamentarians. Today, the terrorist face of Narendra Modi and his government is being exposed all over the world.

