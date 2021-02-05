Governor leads rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to renew the pledge of full support to the struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people for independence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to renew the pledge of full support to the struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people for independence.

He expressed these views while leading a solidarity rally to mark Kashmir Day for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He said the people of occupied Kashmir continued the struggle for their freedom with perseverance despite the atrocities and violence saying the day is not far when Kashmir would achieve its goal of independence.

The rally was taken out from Governor House and ended at Sanbal Chowk.

The rally was attended by a large number of people including Vice Chancellors of various universities of Balochistan, government officials, tribal elders and people from other walks of life.

Participants of Solidarity Kashmir Rally chanted slogans of 'Long live Pakistan Army and Kashmir will be part of Pakistan'.