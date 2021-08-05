Governor leads 'Yaum e Istehsal' Kashmir rally

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar led a "Yaum e Istehsal " rally to mark two years of abrogation of special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was taken out inside the Governor's House to abide by the coronavirus protocols and attended by provincial ministers, including Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Castro, Taimur Khan Bhatti, local Kashmiri leaders, human rights activists and staffers of the Governor's House.

August 5 is being observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day across the country to vent anger against the nefarious act of the Indian government to abolish Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution and integrating the state of Jammu and Kashmir with India against the United Nations (UN) resolutions and will of the Kashmiris of the occupied valley. The Indian government, in 1949, had promised to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN charter and resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The participants raised slogans against Indian terrorism in the IIOJK and the Narendra Modi regime.

Governor Sarwar, addressing the rally, said Indian forces were committing world's worst terrorism in the IIOJK, adding that 96,000 Kashmiris had been martyred due to Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

"22,000 Kashmiri women have been widowed by the Indian military while Indian forces have killed 7,187 detained Kashmiris with the worst human rights abuses in the IIOJK", he added.

Sarwar said by revoking special status of the IIOJK and introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Indian government had further enhanced brutalities which had been continuing since the occupation in 1949, adding that Indian actions threatened the world peace in the region and only the peaceful and amicable resolution of the dispute as per UN resolutions can ensure peace.

Chaudhry Sarwar said:" Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the day is not far away when Kashmir will be free from the Indian occupation." He said that Narendra Modi had surpassed Hitler in the barbarianism and massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir in the world, adding that PM Imran Khan had presented the Kashmir case on all major forums and today the world acknowledged the Indian high-handedness in the state.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ambassadors around the world and overseas Pakistanis had successfully raised voice for the liberation of the IIOJK.

Governor Sarwar said all political and religious parties of the country besides the 220 million Pakistanis stood by their Kashmiri brethren and would not spare any sacrifice for the liberation of the IIOJK.

Addressing the rally, Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that the international organization should not sit idle and watch the callous butchering of the innocent Kashmiri men, women and children, adding that it was the time for the world to act.

Minister Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi said the Indian government had turned the paradise-like valley into a veritable jail where Muslims had been exposed to the worst oppression. He said the world must stand for the hapless Kashmiri people.

Minister sports Punjab Taimur Khan Bhatti said every Pakistani was with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support Kashmiris' right to self-determination.