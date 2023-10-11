Open Menu

Governor Links Development With Advancement In New Fields Of Education

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Governor links development with advancement in new fields of education

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday stressed making advancement in new fields of education and said that a country cannot prosper and achieve a respectable position among the comity of nations without making progress in education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday stressed making advancement in new fields of education and said that a country cannot prosper and achieve a respectable position among the comity of nations without making progress in education.

He was addressing a ceremony of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA).

The ceremony was also attended by the provincial caretaker education minister, Dr. Qasim Jan President APPSMA, Dr. Zakir Shah, Secretary Education, Mutasim Billah and a large number of teachers and students.

The governor highlighted the significance of education in the existing age of transformation and said that education guarantees the progress and development of a nation. He said that our religion has also given due importance to education while the constitution of the country also gives a right of education to every citizen.

He said that private educational institutions have shared the responsibility of the government to educate its people and added we must recognize the efforts of private schools and prepare a strategy to support them. He also urged private school management to open schools in villages to educate children irrespective of their profitability.

He admitted that priority has not been given to the education sector and said that still thousands of children are uneducated due to the absence of needed facilities. Thousands of children were forced to leave education owing to various difficulties and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with a chance of education and progress, he viewed.

KP Governor appreciated the results and performance of private schools and said the management of private schools should not be pressurized unnecessarily due to their contribution towards education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Progress Ghulam Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive develop ..

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive development plan for labourer’s com ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered ..

Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered digital city concierge

4 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as v ..

Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as vital part of healthcare, devel ..

24 seconds ago
 Niger military rulers order UN official out within ..

Niger military rulers order UN official out within 72 hours

26 seconds ago
 Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants ..

Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants role in various fields

11 minutes ago
 Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai ..

Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai last eight

11 minutes ago
180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

11 minutes ago
 Madaris students, transgenders to participate in S ..

Madaris students, transgenders to participate in School Olympics

11 minutes ago
 Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big b ..

Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big boy stuff'

2 minutes ago
 ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

19 minutes ago
 Urban development issues transcend federal govt ma ..

Urban development issues transcend federal govt mandate, equally vital to engage ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat inaugurated football tournament

DC Kohat inaugurated football tournament

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan