Governor links good governance with effective coordination between people & depts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that good governance could not be achieved without effective coordination between the institutions and people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Federal government departments with special reference for redressal of complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP), said a spokesperson of the Governor's House here.

He said that the performance review was essential for ensuring that the system is delivering the desired results.

The Governor emphasised that the government departments were duty bound to extend help and assistance to the people.

"It is a revolutionary initiative meant to redress public complaints with government departments/ organisations in shortest possible time under effective monitoring", he maintained.

Imran Ismail stressed upon the heads of federal organizations to appoint qualified, capable and experienced focal persons for PCP handling.

"The capacity building of the focal persons shall also be ensured by way of training and refresher courses", he added.

The Governor Sindh said that no negligence would be tolerated in resolution of public complaints, and directed authorities concerned to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint would be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

According to the report, 15294 complaints were received on dashboard of officers of 77 federal departments, functioning in the Sindh province, from April 1, 2021 till June 30, 2021. "97% of such complaints have been resolved in time", the report added.

Various success stories where the citizens were provided relief were also shared with the participants. These included provision of assistance to the citizens in cases of non-cooperation from different government officials & offices and universities.