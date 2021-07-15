UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Links Good Governance With Effective Coordination Between People & Depts

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Governor links good governance with effective coordination between people & depts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that good governance could not be achieved without effective coordination between the institutions and people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Federal government departments with special reference for redressal of complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP), said a spokesperson of the Governor's House here.

He said that the performance review was essential for ensuring that the system is delivering the desired results.

The Governor emphasised that the government departments were duty bound to extend help and assistance to the people.

"It is a revolutionary initiative meant to redress public complaints with government departments/ organisations in shortest possible time under effective monitoring", he maintained.

Imran Ismail stressed upon the heads of federal organizations to appoint qualified, capable and experienced focal persons for PCP handling.

"The capacity building of the focal persons shall also be ensured by way of training and refresher courses", he added.

The Governor Sindh said that no negligence would be tolerated in resolution of public complaints, and directed authorities concerned to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint would be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

According to the report, 15294 complaints were received on dashboard of officers of 77 federal departments, functioning in the Sindh province, from April 1, 2021 till June 30, 2021. "97% of such complaints have been resolved in time", the report added.

Various success stories where the citizens were provided relief were also shared with the participants. These included provision of assistance to the citizens in cases of non-cooperation from different government officials & offices and universities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Governor April June From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

6 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

10 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

50 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.