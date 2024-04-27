Governor listens to problems, resolves on spot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori listened to problems of the people, who came to the bell of hope and resolved them on the spot.

The people expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Sindh.

The Governor Kamran Tessoi gave cash help of one lakh rupees to a Hyderabad family, who was facing financial problems and gave a plot to a woman, who was evicted by an owner of a house.