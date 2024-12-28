Open Menu

Governor Mandokhail Hails Establishment Of Danish School In Zhob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 10:39 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Saturday applauded the announcement of the establishment of Danish school in Zhob to ensure quality education to local youth.

He said that the approval of the establishment of Danish School, marked the beginning of a new era of educational opportunities and development for the people of Zhob.

the Governor expressed his special thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that the Danish School will be a ray of hope for the people of Balochistan, said a news release.

He said that the Danesh School in Zhob will provide students with access to quality education, unlock their dormant talents, and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to lead a successful and prosperous life in an ever-changing world.

Governor Mandokhail mentioned that Zhob is a land rich in human potential as it is filled with talented youth and athletes who are eager to make their mark on the world, but they have not been able to fully emerge due to a lack of basic facilities, modern training, and essential opportunities.

He said that the government has given priority to education, health, and the provision of clean water in all remote districts of Balochistan.

As Governor Balochistan, he has always prioritized the provision of education, health and will continue the efforts for the development of education, health, and infrastructure in the province.

