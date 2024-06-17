Governor Mandokhail offer Eid prayers in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Monday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers on the lawn of the Governor House and made special prayers for the safety, prosperity, and progress of the country and nation.

Afterwards, the Governor mingled with the people and extended Eid greetings to them.

