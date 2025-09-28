Open Menu

Governor Mandokhail Reaffirms Commitment To Public Welfare, Development

September 28, 2025

Governor Mandokhail reaffirms commitment to public welfare, development

ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive politics and community-driven development during a public gathering held in Killi Apozi, Zhob.

The event drew local leaders and residents, highlighting the Governor’s emphasis on unity, transparency, and progress.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mandokhail added that his political journey has always been rooted in serving the collective interests of the people, transcending partisan divides.

The Governor emphasized his party’s commitment to maintaining cordial relations with all political and religious parties, describing this approach as essential to national cohesion.

Turning to local concerns, Governor Mandokhail pledged focused development for Killi Apozi and the Zhob district. He announced several key initiatives aimed at improving public welfare.

A comprehensive plan to ensure clean drinking water across Zhob, provision of coasters (buses) for students to ease transportation, upgradation of educational institution and improvements to the sewerage system.

He noted that these efforts reflect a broader philosophy of public service and mutual understanding, enabling the government to “build bridges, form meaningful alliances, and bring about positive change through bilateral efforts.”

Governor Mandokhail concluded his address with a call for solidarity and collective action. “Even today, there is a need for us to express solidarity to address different perspectives, tackle common challenges, and leverage opportunities for development,” he said.

He underscored that the foundation of a healthy society lies in justice, sustainable peace, social equality, and economic autonomy — principles that, he affirmed, instill hope and certainty in every citizen.

