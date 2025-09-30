Governor Mandokhail Strongly Condemns Terrorist Blast Near FC Headquarters In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has strongly condemned the terrorist explosion near the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters at Pishin Stop in Quetta, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and left several others injured.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized his concern for those wounded. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate and comprehensive medical treatment for all injured individuals.
In a statement, Governor Mandokhail denounced the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism and called on law enforcement agencies to mobilize all available resources to swiftly apprehend those responsible.
He underscored the importance of national unity and social harmony as the strongest defense against the destructive agenda of terrorists and saboteurs, reaffirming the collective resolve to overcome such threats.
The Governor also offered prayers for the departed souls, wishing them eternal peace, and conveyed his hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan declares emergency at Civil Hospital, Trauma Center Quetta after a deadly blast6 minutes ago
-
Governor Mandokhail strongly condemns terrorist blast near FC Headquarters in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
480 CCTV cameras to be installed in DIKhan under Safe City Project: CM’s spokesman6 minutes ago
-
Open court held to resolve peoples’ revenue-related issues6 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces for killing terrorists in Quetta attack16 minutes ago
-
Uzbek, Kazakh delegations visit NDMA to strengthen regional disaster cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Quetta attack, announces four terrorists killed in security response26 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for Sikh pilgrims’ access to Baba Guru Nanak anniversary, urges protection of Inter ..36 minutes ago
-
Differences between PML-N, PPP 'family matters’: Tarar36 minutes ago
-
President Zardari strongly condemns Quetta suicide attack36 minutes ago
-
Suicide blast in Quetta leaves 3 martyred, 6 terrorists dead36 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condoles Quetta attack, promises to honor Martyrs & uphold resolve36 minutes ago