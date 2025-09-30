Governor Mandokhail strongly condemns terrorist blast near FC Headquarters in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has strongly condemned the terrorist explosion near the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters at Pishin Stop in Quetta, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and left several others injured.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized his concern for those wounded. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate and comprehensive medical treatment for all injured individuals.

In a statement, Governor Mandokhail denounced the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism and called on law enforcement agencies to mobilize all available resources to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

He underscored the importance of national unity and social harmony as the strongest defense against the destructive agenda of terrorists and saboteurs, reaffirming the collective resolve to overcome such threats.

The Governor also offered prayers for the departed souls, wishing them eternal peace, and conveyed his hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.