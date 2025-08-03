Open Menu

Governor Mandokhail Underscores Need For Good Governance, Civic Engagement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Governor Mandokhail underscores need for good governance, civic engagement

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, has emphasized that good governance was essential for improving citizens’ quality of life and strengthening democratic institutions.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he called for enhanced coordination and cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments, describing it as a critical step toward fostering harmonious intergovernmental relations.

Governor Mandokhail highlighted that active civic participation is the cornerstone of effective governance.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to involving citizens in policy formulation and decision-making processes at both national and provincial levels. “Policies and development initiatives must reflect the public’s needs and aspirations. Sustainable progress is only possible when public opinion is genuinely integrated,” he said.

Stressing the importance of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness, the governor noted that these principles were vital for building public trust.

“Implementing people-centric policies and ensuring accountable governance will help restore confidence in the system and create a model that truly serves the people,” he added.

He also advocated for the establishment of efficient grievance redressal mechanisms at the union council level to address citizens’ concerns promptly. Furthermore, he urged political workers and media professionals to actively promote awareness of civic rights and responsibilities.

Governor Mandokhail concluded by emphasizing the role of civic education in empowering citizens and reinforcing democratic values. “Inclusive governance, rooted in transparency and public engagement, is key to sustainable development and a resilient democratic framework in the country,” he said.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

22 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

22 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

48 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

52 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan