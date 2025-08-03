Governor Mandokhail Underscores Need For Good Governance, Civic Engagement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, has emphasized that good governance was essential for improving citizens’ quality of life and strengthening democratic institutions.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he called for enhanced coordination and cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments, describing it as a critical step toward fostering harmonious intergovernmental relations.
Governor Mandokhail highlighted that active civic participation is the cornerstone of effective governance.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to involving citizens in policy formulation and decision-making processes at both national and provincial levels. “Policies and development initiatives must reflect the public’s needs and aspirations. Sustainable progress is only possible when public opinion is genuinely integrated,” he said.
Stressing the importance of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness, the governor noted that these principles were vital for building public trust.
“Implementing people-centric policies and ensuring accountable governance will help restore confidence in the system and create a model that truly serves the people,” he added.
He also advocated for the establishment of efficient grievance redressal mechanisms at the union council level to address citizens’ concerns promptly. Furthermore, he urged political workers and media professionals to actively promote awareness of civic rights and responsibilities.
Governor Mandokhail concluded by emphasizing the role of civic education in empowering citizens and reinforcing democratic values. “Inclusive governance, rooted in transparency and public engagement, is key to sustainable development and a resilient democratic framework in the country,” he said.
