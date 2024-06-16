Governor Mandukhail Congratulates To Muslim Ummah On Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Sunday congratulated to all the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha and prayed to the Almighty to accept your worship, Hajj happiness and sacrifices.
In his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said that this day was also a day for renewing the feelings of sacrifice, surrender, love and tolerance for all Muslims which reminds of the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim Khalilullah and Hazrat Ismail Zabihullah.
He said that the day of Eid-ul-Azha was a day of collective joy for all Muslims and the main purpose of sacrifice was to sacrifice one's personal interests and desires to gain the pleasure of Allah.
Addressing the public, Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that minor negligence and imprudence at the public level regarding the observance of safety measures could lead to great losses.
He directed the district administration to make timely arrangements for the timely disposal of garbage and cleanliness in public places on the first, second and third days of Eid.
He said that you must share the joy of Eid with the orphans, widows, poor and destitute living near you.
