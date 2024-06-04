Governor Mandukhail for improving varsities performances for interest of latest education

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday said that although there has been a significant improvement in the affairs of universities while more steps have to be taken to further improve the performance of them for interest of latest education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday said that although there has been a significant improvement in the affairs of universities while more steps have to be taken to further improve the performance of them for interest of latest education.

He expressed these views while visiting to University of Balochistan (UoB)

The Governor has said that neither we were weak nor our higher education institutions were so weak that they could not be improved by combining the insights of their scholars and researchers.

We are going to do will be different and better than the past because we believe in the reconstruction of institutions and retraining of manpower, he said.

The Governor said that the slogans of quality education were being certainly pleased, but the achievement of concrete results in the practical field was subject to vision and conscious struggle.

He said that in the University of Balochistan, the steps taken to digitize the traditional procedures and transfer the electricity system to solarization deserved appreciation.

Every institution of higher education has to rise above the traditional thinking of just collecting huge fees from students. New sources of income can be created through research and production, he mentioned.

Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that only by ensuring responsibility, accountability and transparency in institutions, the speed of progress towards bright future goals could be accelerated.

He also inspected the facilities provided, cleaning arrangements and Management Innovation Center after the briefing.

Meanwhile, the Governor also inaugurated the Refugee Students Facilitation Center built with UNHCR funds in the Balochistan University premises.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, Vice-Chancellor of University of Loralai Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai also accompanied Governor Balochistan on the occasion of the visit to the university.