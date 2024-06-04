- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Mandukhail for improving varsities performances for interest of latest education
Governor Mandukhail For Improving Varsities Performances For Interest Of Latest Education
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday said that although there has been a significant improvement in the affairs of universities while more steps have to be taken to further improve the performance of them for interest of latest education
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday said that although there has been a significant improvement in the affairs of universities while more steps have to be taken to further improve the performance of them for interest of latest education.
He expressed these views while visiting to University of Balochistan (UoB)
The Governor has said that neither we were weak nor our higher education institutions were so weak that they could not be improved by combining the insights of their scholars and researchers.
We are going to do will be different and better than the past because we believe in the reconstruction of institutions and retraining of manpower, he said.
The Governor said that the slogans of quality education were being certainly pleased, but the achievement of concrete results in the practical field was subject to vision and conscious struggle.
He said that in the University of Balochistan, the steps taken to digitize the traditional procedures and transfer the electricity system to solarization deserved appreciation.
Every institution of higher education has to rise above the traditional thinking of just collecting huge fees from students. New sources of income can be created through research and production, he mentioned.
Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that only by ensuring responsibility, accountability and transparency in institutions, the speed of progress towards bright future goals could be accelerated.
He also inspected the facilities provided, cleaning arrangements and Management Innovation Center after the briefing.
Meanwhile, the Governor also inaugurated the Refugee Students Facilitation Center built with UNHCR funds in the Balochistan University premises.
Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, Vice-Chancellor of University of Loralai Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai also accompanied Governor Balochistan on the occasion of the visit to the university.
Recent Stories
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khaw ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 20248 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth8 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Murree forest8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus8 minutes ago
-
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work8 minutes ago
-
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Shah8 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area8 minutes ago
-
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze8 minutes ago
-
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism8 minutes ago
-
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST7 minutes ago