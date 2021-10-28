UrduPoint.com

Governor, Mayor Istanbul agree to declare Karachi, Istanbul as sister cities

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem gmamoglu Thursday agreed to declared Karachi and Istanbul as sister cities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem gmamoglu Thursday agreed to declared Karachi and Istanbul as sister cities.

The governor met Ekrem gmamoglu at the Istanbul Turkey, said a statement issued here.

They also discussed other issues of mutual interest including further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey relations.

A detailed discussion was also held regarding the proper employment of jobless Pakistanis in Istanbul.

The governor invited the Mayor of Istanbul to visit Karachi, which he accepted.

It was also informed that a 120 kilometer metro is under construction in Istanbul.

The governor requested to share the report of Metro under construction in Istanbul, to which the Mayor assured to share it soon.

The governor also extended invitation to a team of Turkish experts to visit Karachi for a modern transport system in Karachi in the style of Istanbul Mass Transit System.

The governor was informed that a summit was being held in Balkan city in the coming month of November in which the governor Sindh was specially invited by the Mayor of Istanbul to participate.

The governor thanked Turkey for its full support to Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue at the international level.

The governor also expressed his congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Turkish National Day being commemorated on October 29.

