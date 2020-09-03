UrduPoint.com
Governor Meets Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:31 PM

Governor meets Chief Minister

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The governor congratulated the chief minister on completion of two years of the Punjab government and appreciated the provincial government's performance.

He appreciated role of Usman Buzdar for taking forward development projects despite financial difficulties.

Ch Sarwar said that he visited Karachi to express solidarity with the rain-affected people, adding that all sympathies were with the affectees. The opposition only did lip-service on the issue of rains in Karachi and, instead of engaging in negative politics, it should have come forward to help people of Karachi, he said, adding the PTI government would heal wounds of Karachi people.

The Sehat Insaf Card was a historic initiative of the PTI government , he added.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar praised the efforts of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar to express solidarity with the citizens by visiting Karachi.

The Punjab government had taken solid steps to fulfill promises made with the people as taxes had been abolished or their ratio had been decreased keeping in view difficulties of people, he said.

The CM said that local government funds had been restored and financial transparency and merit in administrative matters was the agenda of the government.

The era of political jugglery was over and the government was taking practical steps for public service,he said and regretted that the opposition was making a futile attempt of political point-scoring on Karachiissue.

