UrduPoint.com

Governor Meets IGP; Discusses Law & Order Situation In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Governor meets IGP; discusses law & order situation in province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday discussed law and order situation, measures to control street crimes, community policing and other issues of vital importance in a meeting with Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon at Governor House here.

They also discussed the capacity building of the police force and other matters of mutual interest, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said "Effective use of CCTV cameras shall be ensured, increasing community policing is the need of the hour." Kamran Khan Tessori said that the police also played a significant role in establishing peace.

"The citizens' concerns about street crimes in Karachi are valid," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Governor Law And Order

Recent Stories

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

17 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

29 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.