Governor meets IGP; discusses law & order situation in province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday discussed law and order situation, measures to control street crimes, community policing and other issues of vital importance in a meeting with Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon at Governor House here.

They also discussed the capacity building of the police force and other matters of mutual interest, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said "Effective use of CCTV cameras shall be ensured, increasing community policing is the need of the hour." Kamran Khan Tessori said that the police also played a significant role in establishing peace.

"The citizens' concerns about street crimes in Karachi are valid," he added.