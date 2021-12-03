UrduPoint.com

Governor Meets Lindsay Hoyle; Discusses Afghanistan, Pak-UK Relations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:19 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday met with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the British Parliament to discuss issues including Afghanistan, the situation in the region and Pak-UK relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday met with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the British Parliament to discuss issues including Afghanistan, the situation in the region and Pak-UK relations.

Speaker Lindsay Holly praised Pakistan's efforts to establish peace and eradicate terrorism.

According to a spokesman for the Governor House here, the governor, during his visit to UK, met with Pakistani High Commissioner in UK, Mozzam Ali Khan and member British Parliament Afzal Khan along with Speaker Linday. Apart from Pak-UK relations, various other issues including Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process and current situation in Afghanistan were also discussed. The governor Punjab also briefed the Speaker about Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process and the problems Afghan people are facing.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking during the meeting said that Afghanistan is going through a crisis in terms of poverty and unemployment as well as the provision of basic services such as health. According to the international media, more than half of the population in Afghanistan does not have access to food and water. Therefore, in order to save Afghanistan from any further catastrophe, the world must take note of all this situation and move forward to fulfill its responsibility to save human lives and establish peace in Afghanistan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the world must also see which are the elements that are conspiring to destroy the peace in Afghanistan through terrorism and other acts. The whole world has to come together and take action against such elements so that the intentions of such elements can be thwarted. The Afghan leadership is also expected to take all necessary steps to ensure the provision of basic human rights to all, including women in Afghanistan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no doubt that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has played its role in establishing peace not only in Afghanistan but in the entire region. The sacrifices made by Pakistan for the establishment of peace and eradication of terrorism are also an example to the whole world. Pakistan still stands for peace and against terrorism. For peace, Pakistan has not hesitated to make any sacrifice earlier and will not do so in future, he added.

