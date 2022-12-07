Governor meets PATBC delegation, promises facilities for business community

A delegation of Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Turkiye Business Council (PATBC) called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Turkiye Business Council (PATBC) called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the governor said it was very important to provide favourable environment to the business community to strengthen economy of the country. He said continuity of policies was very important for smooth functioning of economy. The governor said the role of business community in philanthropic work, in addition to contribution to the country's economy, was praiseworthy. "Till date, I have not met any businessman who does not do public welfare work." Balighur Rehman said all political parties should work out 'Charter of Economy' with consensus.

Vice President PATBC (Turkiye Chapter) Arshad Muhammad and Vice President (Pakistan Chapter) Farhan Salim also briefed the governor on working of the organisation.

Separately, a delegation of Pakistan Plastic Traders Association, headed by Chairman Syed Azmat Ali Shah, also met the Punjab governor. He said non-luxury items, raw materials and machinery parts were very important sectors in the business and play an important role in country's economy. He said the government had imposed an undeclared ban on the import of luxury items as well as non-luxury items, adding that due to the ban on import of luxury items, raw materials, and machinery parts, industrialists and traders were suffering from uncertainty and anxiety. He said that the economy of the country could be boosted by solving the problems of the business community.

President Plastic Traders Association Mian Haroon said favorable conditions for business affairs and removal of import ban could increase foreign exchange.

The governor promised a role in solving problems of industrialists and traders on priority basis.