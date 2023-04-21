KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday met the people who observed Itikaf at the mosque in Governor's House and congratulated them.

Later, he also reviewed the arrangements of Mehndi in the Governor House, said a spokesperson of the Governor's House.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that he will take every possible step for the happiness of the people and he is trying to ease the miseries of the people as much as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Itikaf takes place during the last 10 days of Ramazan when worshippers seclude themselves and devote their time to prayer, supplication, and reading the Quran.