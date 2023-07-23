Open Menu

Governor Meets Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Governor meets Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) leader and former Federal minister Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi at his residence.

They discussed the political situation of the Sindh province, the role of all stakeholders, and other issues of mutual interest.

Kamran Tessori said that the role of Pir Pagara's family had an important role in the politics of the province.

