Governor meets PTI Karachi MNAs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs elected from Karachi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

MNAs Aslam Khan, Fahim Khan, Attaullah Khan, Saiful Rehman, Capt.(Retd.) Jamil, Alamgir Khan and Abdul Shakoor during the meeting discussed the situation in Sindh including the metropolis, development projects in their Constituencies and the pace of work on them.

Governor Imran Ismail said that positive results were being achieved due to the effective economic policies and untiring efforts of the government, which were also being appreciated at the international level.

He said that the policies had helped improved Pakistan's status and developed the trust of international investors.

He also expressed his determination to work for the welfare of the people and perform constitutional responsibilities.

The Governor asked the MNAs to take steps for the resolution to the problems of the people and their welfare.

He said that they must visit the sites of the ongoing development projects and ensure their completion on time.

On the occasion, MNAs also informed the Governor about the matters of their constituencies.