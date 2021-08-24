UrduPoint.com

Governor Meets PTI Karachi MNAs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Governor meets PTI Karachi MNAs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs elected from Karachi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

MNAs Aslam Khan, Fahim Khan, Attaullah Khan, Saiful Rehman, Capt.(Retd.) Jamil, Alamgir Khan and Abdul Shakoor during the meeting discussed the situation in Sindh including the metropolis, development projects in their Constituencies and the pace of work on them.

Governor Imran Ismail said that positive results were being achieved due to the effective economic policies and untiring efforts of the government, which were also being appreciated at the international level.

He said that the policies had helped improved Pakistan's status and developed the trust of international investors.

He also expressed his determination to work for the welfare of the people and perform constitutional responsibilities.

The Governor asked the MNAs to take steps for the resolution to the problems of the people and their welfare.

He said that they must visit the sites of the ongoing development projects and ensure their completion on time.

On the occasion, MNAs also informed the Governor about the matters of their constituencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Visit Alamgir From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

10 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

27 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.