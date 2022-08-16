UrduPoint.com

Governor Meets VC Haripur University

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here on Tuesday met with Vice Chancellor University of Haripur, Prof Dr. Shafiqur Rehman at Governor House and discussed matters pertaining to welfare of the varsity.

VC Haripur University briefed the KP Governor about overall performance and said that steps have been taken for improvement in educational standards. He said faculty members are focusing on research activities and imparted research studies to students.

Speaking on this occasion, Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani appreciated the efforts made by the administration of Haripur University and reviewed administrative and financial issues.

He directed to start degree programs in the university according to contemporary requirements and international standards.

