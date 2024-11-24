Governor Meets With Senior Politician Saeed Ahmed Hashmi
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Sunday met with his old friend and senior politician Saeed Ahmed Hashmi in Quetta.
The meeting discussed current political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest.
The meeting also debated the latest developments in the country’s politics and the cordial relations between the Federal government and the provinces.
The two leaders also talked the possibilities of improving and facilitating the lives of the people in the province.
