Governor Meets With Winning Team Of Lacrosse Championship
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 05:58 PM
The winning team of women lacrosse championship and officer bearers of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The winning team of women lacrosse championship and officer bearers of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday.
The team and office bearer of the Federation expressed gratitude to the Governor for his invitation and support to teams during the championship. They also presented a shield to governor as a token of appreciation.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor highlighted the potential of KP youngsters in sports and congratulated the KP team for his extraordinary performance in the championship.
I am proud of these girls who continued studies and proved their mettle in playing field, the Governor said and added that these girls would be provided support and financial assistance.
He said that the caretaker government and concerned authorities would be contacted to facilitate these girls who are gifted with talent and persistence to pursue their passion.
Haji Ghulam Ali said these girls are capable to bring fame for the country if provided help and proper platforms to present their talent.
Recent Stories
EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue
Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling
IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow
FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1
Six development schemes approved
Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally
Business facilitation center inspected
Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..
Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF
SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP
Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow15 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally27 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archives, artifacts33 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF35 minutes ago
-
SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP33 minutes ago
-
Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General43 minutes ago
-
Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district West43 minutes ago
-
Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare of Pakistanis in UAE35 minutes ago
-
1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 743 minutes ago
-
Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing43 minutes ago
-
Ceremonies held to remember martyrs of Peshawar Police Lines bomb blast1 hour ago
-
Minister inquires after health of injured in Mach, Kolpur incident1 hour ago