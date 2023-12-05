Governor met with orphans; urged philanthropist to provide them assistance

Orphans and needy girl students of Zamoong Kor Model Institute of Street Children Mathra on Tuesday visited Governor House Peshawar and met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Orphans and needy girl students of Zamoong Kor Model Institute of Street Children Mathra on Tuesday visited Governor House Peshawar and met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The children were accompanied by the Principal of the institute, Naheed Bilal, Deputy Director, Mian Ziaullah and teachers. They visited various sections of the building and met with KP Governor. He also distributed gifts among the visiting children.

The governor was informed that more than 1000 needy and orphan girls are getting education in four model institutes that are situated in Peshawar, Abbottabad, DI Khan and Swat. He was informed that children of these institutes are being provided all the needed help and assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that helping these children is the best norm of humanity and added that their help is the collective responsibility of the society.

He also urged philanthropists to provide them assistance to become a useful part of society.

The governor also appreciated the teachers of these institutes for their dedication and sincere help towards children. He said that these children deserve the same status and treatment as other children. He said making these children a useful part of society is among the responsibilities of society and the state.

Later Haji Ghulam Ali also met with a delegation of Bannu and Badhbair elders and discussed the problems and issues confronted by them. He also assured them of his cooperation and help.

APP/mds