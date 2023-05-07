Governor mingles with people living in walled city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Sunday visited different areas of the walled city and spent some time with citizens and traders, who seemed quite happy to see the Governor among them.

The local people and traders apprised the governor regarding issues being faced by them on various fronts.

The governor visited the residence of renowned religious scholar Molvi Ameer Shah Gillani (late) alias Molvi Gee at Yakkatoot and met with his son Syed Mohammad Noorul Hasnain Gillani alias Sultan Agha.

The governor also visited the residences of Nazim Haji Abdul Wahab Safi, the late Mufti Haroon Ibrahim, Maulna Khairul Bashar and former Nazim Gul Wali, adding he offered fateha and expressed condolences over the departed souls and prayed to Allah almighty for the early recovery of sick people.

Citizens and businessmen praised KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for maintaining social relations among people and accessibility, even after assuming such an important position.

In addition, a 15-member delegation from Britain, Canada, the United States and Germany, led by Awami National Party Saudi Arabia President Dr. Muzamil Shah and Haji Bahadur also met the governor at the Governor House on the welfare services of Pakistanis living abroad and the country's situation.

Former FATA Deputy Ameer JUIF Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari also met the governor and discussed the problems and difficulties of merging districts.