UrduPoint.com

Governor, Minister Advise Opposition To Wait For General Election 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Governor, minister advise opposition to wait for general election 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :New President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor's House on Sunday.

They advised the opposition to wait for general election 2023 instead of resorting to agitation on roads.

They made it clear to the opposition that the government would complete its constitutional term and general election in the country would be held on time in 2023. They also expressed concern over the growing atrocities against minorities in India.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to party and the government affairs.

The Punjab governor appreciated the steps taken by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood for a uniform education system throughout Pakistan and also congratulated him on becoming the President of PTI Punjab.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that despite the worse situation arising out of corona pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken steps to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous. Due to his efforts, Pakistan is emerging out from economic crisis and international organizations are also acknowledging the steps taken for development in Pakistan's economic sector.

The present government will use all its resources for the development and prosperity of the people and maximum relief will be given to the people.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the people have given a mandate to the PTI government to rule for five years and it is the constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government to complete the constitutional term. Political opponents should also wait for the next general elections in the country instead of agitating on roads.

Protest has never been a threat to the government before and 'we will not be afraid even now.'The federal minister said, "I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence in me and making me President of PTI Punjab. Inshallah, I will keep the trust of the party leadership along with strengthening the party structure across Punjab, the workers will also be given their due respect and dignity."He said that the PTI government faced no threat from any protest of political opponents and the constitutional term would be completed. The government under the leadership of Imran Khan is taking practical steps for the empowerment and prosperity of the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest President Of Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Man Sunday All From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated i ..

Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated in Fujairah

14 minutes ago
 Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

29 minutes ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

2 hours ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

2 hours ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.