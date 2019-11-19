UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, Minister Discuss Industrial Workers' Welfare

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

Governor, minister discuss industrial workers' welfare

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Anser Majeed Khan discussed matters of national interest and welfare of industrial workers of Punjab here at Governor's House, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Anser Majeed Khan discussed matters of national interest and welfare of industrial workers of Punjab here at Governor's House, on Tuesday.

The minister informed the governor about the initiatives taken by the Punjab government for betterment and welfare of industrial workers, Domestic Workers Act, online contribution, services of Social Security Hospitals, labour colonies, action against child labour, Workers Welfare Fund and other matters.

The governor lauded efforts of Anser Majeed Khan for betterment and welfare of industrial workers. He said that the government believes in taking solid measures for safeguarding the rights of labourers.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for bringing betterment in national economy and strengthening the national institutions. "It is prime responsibility of the state to provide basic amenities to people," he said and promised all support and cooperation to Anser Majeed for welfare and betterment of labourers.

Anser Majeed Khan said that measures were being taken for uplifting living standards of industrial workers and their family members. He said 100 per cent implementation of Domestic Workers Act was being ensured to provide safe and secure environment to domestic servants.

He said that Social Security Hospitals were providing healthcare facilities to thousands of laboures and their families.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Family All Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense of ..

20 minutes ago

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Zimbabwe discuss a ..

50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

50,000 die of COPD in Pakistan annually

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin presides over meeting regarding mother, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.