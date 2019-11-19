Governor, minister discuss industrial workers' welfare

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Anser Majeed Khan discussed matters of national interest and welfare of industrial workers of Punjab here at Governor 's House, on Tuesday.

The minister informed the governor about the initiatives taken by the Punjab government for betterment and welfare of industrial workers, Domestic Workers Act, online contribution, services of Social Security Hospitals, labour colonies, action against child labour, Workers Welfare Fund and other matters.

The governor lauded efforts of Anser Majeed Khan for betterment and welfare of industrial workers. He said that the government believes in taking solid measures for safeguarding the rights of labourers.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for bringing betterment in national economy and strengthening the national institutions. "It is prime responsibility of the state to provide basic amenities to people," he said and promised all support and cooperation to Anser Majeed for welfare and betterment of labourers.

Anser Majeed Khan said that measures were being taken for uplifting living standards of industrial workers and their family members. He said 100 per cent implementation of Domestic Workers Act was being ensured to provide safe and secure environment to domestic servants.

He said that Social Security Hospitals were providing healthcare facilities to thousands of laboures and their families.