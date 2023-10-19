Governor, Minister discuss World Diabetes Day preparations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a meeting on Thursday, Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram and Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman discussed preparations for World Diabetes Day and mutual interests.

The Governor praised Dr. Akram's medical services and announced an awareness seminar.

Prof. Dr.

Javed Akram revealed plans for an awareness walk and seminar organized by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine and Pakistan Endocrine Society on November 14.

Governor Balighur Rehman will lead the walk, and the seminar will provide free doctor's consultation, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes.

Dr. Soumia Iqtdar, General Secretary of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, was also present in the meeting.