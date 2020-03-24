UrduPoint.com
Governor Mohammad Sarwar Launches Anti-choronavirus Helpline

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday launched the 'Governor Punjab Anti-Corona Helpline' to curb the virus spread in the province

"People from nine divisions of Punjab and Azad Kashmir can seek guidance on coronavirus pandemic and preventive measures from doctors round-the-clock on mobile number 0304-1112101. More than 3,000 doctors have registered themselves to serve at the helpline centre," the governor told reporters.

Ch Sarwar said the helpline would have 150 phone lines and people could call any time round-the-clock. If you want to get a checkup through video call, people can access corona telemedicine web portal where doctors are available 24/7 and the facility would also be available for the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said a caller could also choose the doctor in his respective city while calling on the helpline.

"We will fight corona round-the-clock and not leave people alone. However, 220 million Pakistanis will have to fulfill their responsibilities by fully adopting preventive measures against coronavirus, which is playing havoc in the world and we all have to wage a war against this dreadful virus to save ourselves and our dear ones," he added.

He advised people to take advice/guidelines for anti-corona measures only from medical experts and physicians.

He urged people to wash hands frequently; maintain social distancing by at least two meters and avoid gathering as there is no other option except victory in this war.

Hailing the medical staff, he said doctors and paramedical staff, while putting their lives in danger, are striving to save people from coronavirus at hospitals, adding that if people want to help doctors and other staff, they must adopt preventive steps against corona and stay home instead of rushing to hospitals.

Sarwar said as many as 30 corona telemedicine centres are functioning in Punjab today and people are being provided complete awareness about anti-corona measures. He said the number of telemedicine centres is increasing with each passing day, and "we will not leave people alone in this time of trial".

