Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Administers Anti-polio Drops To His Son
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered anti-polio drops to his son
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered anti-polio drops to his son.
After administering the drops, he said that all parents must administer anti-polio drops to their children to protect them from the polio virus.
Recent Stories
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh
Action against profiteering continues
Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival
Rescuers hold mock drills
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif
US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants9 minutes ago
-
Action against profiteering continues19 minutes ago
-
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered28 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room29 minutes ago
-
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace29 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon29 minutes ago
-
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival29 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hold mock drills29 minutes ago
-
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif44 minutes ago
-
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers44 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors1 hour ago
-
Randhawa commends ICT Police's efforts in maintaining law, order1 hour ago