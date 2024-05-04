Open Menu

Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Administers Anti-polio Drops To His Son

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered anti-polio drops to his son.

After administering the drops, he said that all parents must administer anti-polio drops to their children to protect them from the polio virus.

