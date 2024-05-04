Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered anti-polio drops to his son

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered anti-polio drops to his son.

After administering the drops, he said that all parents must administer anti-polio drops to their children to protect them from the polio virus.