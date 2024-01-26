Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Attends Chinese New Year Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the Chinese New Year celebrations organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a local hotel on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the Chinese New Year celebrations organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a local hotel on Friday.
On this occasion, he extended his heartfelt greetings to the Chinese people on New Year celebrations. He said that it is a great honour and pride for him to participate in the Chinese New Year celebration.
The Governor Punjab said that Pak China friendship is time tested. He said that both countries have stood by each other through thick and thin. He said that Pakistan and China are connected with the biggest economic project CPEC.
The Governor said CPEC is a reflection of partnership, connectivity and shared prosperity between the two countries. He said that CPEC will not only bring economic development but also create job opportunities.
He said CPEC is reshaping the development scenario of Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan. He said that this event has been organized by joint and tireless efforts of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Department of Information and Culture, Punjab.
The Governor Punjab said such initiatives will deepen the mutual trust between the two countries, and will strengthen bilateral relations. On this occasion, Governor Punjab also visited various stalls.
Consul General China Zhao Shiren, Consul General Turkey Durmus Bastug, Provincial Minister Housing Punjab Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Daniyal Gillani and President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muzamal Ghurki were present in the ceremony.
