Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman to approach LHC for interpretation of court order

As per orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), a consultative meeting between Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and representatives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :As per orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), a consultative meeting between Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and representatives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here on Tuesday.

ECP Secretary Umar Hamid Khan, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal, ECP Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to Governor Barrister Nabil Awan, and Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman attended the meeting.

The ECP secretary briefed the governor that the meeting was being held to announce a date for elections of provincial assembly, in accordance with the LHC orders, said a press release issued by the provincial Election Commission here.

The press release quoted the governor as saying that since the provincial assembly was not dissolved on his orders, under the Constitution, he was not authorised to give an election date.

The governor said that his recommendation will not be binding on the commission in such a situation, it added.

The press release further quoted the governor as saying that he did not want to take any extra-constitutional step and thus refrained from giving a date. The governor remarked that LHC's order required clarification and interpretation and a legal course was being adopted for the purpose, the press release added.

The governor had further remarked that chief secretary Punjab and IGP Punjab had given a detailed briefing to the ECP on February 8 in Islamabad, therefore, no briefing was again required in the consultative meeting, the press release added.