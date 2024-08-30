Open Menu

Governor, NED University VC Discuss Promotion Of Higher Education In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi Professor Sarosh Hashmat called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Friday.

Promotion of higher education in the province, the role of universities, the training of the students and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the Federal Government was determined to promote higher education in the province.

There is a dire need of preparation of curriculum, compatible with modern times, the Governor maintained.

Kamran Tessori said that NED University has a key role in promoting higher education.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the process of training the youth in modern IT courses under the Governor's Initiatives.

