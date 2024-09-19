Governor not empowered to overrule decisions of cabinet: Azma Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari while giving a rebuttal on the statement of Punjab Governor, said that the work of the Governor is to assent the steps and decisions being taken by the Punjab Assembly and the Cabinet.

The Governor is not empowered to overrule the decisions of the Cabinet, she said and added that the Governor Punjab remained a former Federal minister and he should be well aware about the importance of the cabinet decisions, says a handout issued by the DGPR here on Thursday.

Azma Bokhari said that the cabinet approved the selection committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellors of the universities of the province.

The selection committee interviewed all the aspiring candidates to be appointed as Vice Chancellors in the universities and recommended the Names of eligible, senior and experienced educationists as Vice Chancellors, she added.

The Provincial Minister said that there is a party named Tehreek-e-Insaf for indulging into political point-scoring. The Governor Punjab instead of playing the role of an opposition should let the governorship be limited to a constitutional post only, she added.