Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi calls on PPP Chairman

Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi Tuesday called on Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi Tuesday called on Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House .

The governor thanked the PPP chairman for nominating him as KP Governor.