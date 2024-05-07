Governor Of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi Calls On PPP Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi Tuesday called on Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House .
The governor thanked the PPP chairman for nominating him as KP Governor.
