Governor of Sindh donates protective clothing, masks, sanitizers to Civil Hospital Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail handed over 1500 complete Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) clothing, 2000 face masks and hand sanitizer for the medical staffers of Civil Hospital Karachi.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Karachi Dr. Khadim Qureshi, AMS Dr. Ismail Memon and AMS Dr. Rubina Bashir were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued from the Governor's House on Wednesday.

The Sindh Governor said that doctors, medical and sanitation personnel were front line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus.

The Governor Sindh said that "Every effort will be made to provide safety clothing to medical personnel in health centers as providing them with safety equipment is our top priority,".

The Sindh Governor said that doctors and medical staff could better care for coronavirus patients with protective clothing.

The Governor Sindh said that coronavirus is a reality and we have to learn to live with coronavirus as there are no signs of her leaving soon.

The Governor Sindh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been against complete lockdown from day one as the ground realities of our country are very different from those of developed countries.

The Governor Sindh said that the situation could have been aggravated due to carelessness, therefore the people would have to strictly follow the precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus. By no shaking hands, not hugging, and washing hands frequently as part of our lifestyle, we can prevent coronavirus from spread, he added.

The Governor Sindh said that we have to keep our homes and friends informed about the dangers of coronavirus and the measures to be taken to prevent it.