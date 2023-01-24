Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lays foundation stone of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said it was their duty to serve the people with honesty and sincerity day and night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said it was their duty to serve the people with honesty and sincerity day and night.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons while inaugurating development works in Abbas Town Gulshan-e-Iqbal (UC 29) along with Administrator Karachi Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Administrator D.M.C East Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan and others.

He appreciated the services of Administrator Syed Shakeel Ahmed and his team for the development of the District East.

Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Fahim Khan briefed him about the development works in Abbas Town and said that 70,000 square feet of roads would be paved in Abbas Town and 120,000 square feet of roads would be carpeted.

Member of the National Assembly Kishwar Zahra also appreciated Syed Shakeel Ahmed for his work for the betterment of District East.

MPA Shahana Ashar, former deputy mayor Arshad Hasan, Superintending Engineers Mubeen Sheikh, Salman Memon, Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Chief Account Officer Naveed Khan Kolachi, Senior Director Tauqeer Abbas, Executive Engineer Jamal Abbas, Directors Elahi Bakhsh, Jam Rizwan, Khursheed Ali, Shakeel Memon, Akram Khan and Deputy Director Disaster Management Irshad Ali, In-charge Debris Removal Rao Shamshad and others were also present on the occasion.