Open Menu

Governor Of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Met Governor Of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House Sindh.

The meeting focused on the national situation, Madrassa registration, and addressing the challenges of Parachinar.

The three Governors reaffirmed their determination to employ all resources for resolving issues in Parachinar and agreed to meet with local elders and the Jirga to establish lasting peace in the region.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that Madrassa are a vital part of the country’s education system, and joint efforts are essential for their further improvement.

He also stated that inter-provincial coordination is key to fostering unity and way forward for development.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude for Governor Sindh’s efforts in the Parachinar peace process, while Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan lauded Governor Sindh’s initiatives for the permanent resolution of the Parachinar issue and appreciated the ongoing welfare projects under the Governor Sindh Initiatives.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Jirga Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Parachinar Faisal Karim Kundi All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..

27 seconds ago
 15 direct hooks removed during operation against p ..

15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft

29 seconds ago
 Republicans push new deal to avert US government s ..

Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown

30 seconds ago
 Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stad ..

Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stadium renovation

32 seconds ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at ..

CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at cost of Rs 19.50 bln

33 seconds ago
 Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions

10 minutes ago
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for ..

MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees

21 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 poi ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points

11 minutes ago
 CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for decepti ..

CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices

11 minutes ago
 PNEC promotes strong culture of research, developm ..

PNEC promotes strong culture of research, development: CNS Naveed Ashraf

11 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Wom ..

Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament

4 minutes ago
 AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe e ..

AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe emigration

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan