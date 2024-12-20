Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House Sindh

The meeting focused on the national situation, Madrassa registration, and addressing the challenges of Parachinar.

The three Governors reaffirmed their determination to employ all resources for resolving issues in Parachinar and agreed to meet with local elders and the Jirga to establish lasting peace in the region.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that Madrassa are a vital part of the country’s education system, and joint efforts are essential for their further improvement.

He also stated that inter-provincial coordination is key to fostering unity and way forward for development.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude for Governor Sindh’s efforts in the Parachinar peace process, while Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan lauded Governor Sindh’s initiatives for the permanent resolution of the Parachinar issue and appreciated the ongoing welfare projects under the Governor Sindh Initiatives.