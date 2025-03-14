Open Menu

Governor Of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s Popularity Increases On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s popularity increases on social media

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s public service initiatives and ongoing welfare efforts during Ramadan have significantly boosted his popularity on social media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori's public service initiatives and ongoing welfare efforts during Ramadan have significantly boosted his popularity on social media.

According to a Governor House communique, the users worldwide are actively searching for information related to the Governor Sindh, Ittehad-e-Ramazan, Iftar dinners, and Sehri programs being held at the Governor House.

As per statistics, 4.1 billion social media users have searched for content related to the Governor House, while 34.6 million people have directly looked up for Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

The Ittehad-e-Ramazan Iftar dinners held at the Governor House have also gained remarkable attention, with the phrase “Iftar with Governor Sindh” being searched by over 1 million users.

This extraordinary public interest reflects the impact of Governor Sindh’s welfare initiatives, particularly the special arrangements made for the public during Ramadan. The rising social media engagement is a testament to his growing public outreach and the recognition of his efforts at both national and international levels.

