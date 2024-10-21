Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing physical medicine, rehabilitation services

The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Amendment Bill 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Amendment Bill 2024.

Under the amendment bill, the administrative control of the institution had been transferred from the Sindh Health Department to the Department of Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a communique said on Monday.

The governor said this was an important development by the Sindh government for the welfare of persons with disabilities. He further said that the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will now operate under a new management structure to better serve disabled persons.