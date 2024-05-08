Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori summons Sindh Assembly session on May 09

The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on May 9 at 02:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on May 9 at 02:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, here.

This was stated in a statement on Wednesday.