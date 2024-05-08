- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori summons Sindh Assembly session on May 09
Governor Of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori Summons Sindh Assembly Session On May 09
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM
The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on May 9 at 02:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on May 9 at 02:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, here.
This was stated in a statement on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed11 minutes ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar11 minutes ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif13 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination13 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail13 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement13 minutes ago
-
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 919 minutes ago
-
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 1019 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar19 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability court30 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar30 minutes ago