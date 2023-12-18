Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad called on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Monday.

Prevailing economic situation, matters relating to the Bank of Punjab and the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank were discussed during the meeting.

CM Naqvi expressed his commitment to increasing production by implementing measures such as providing subsidies and soft loans to the farmers. Recognizing the need to alleviate the financial burden on small-scale farmers, he emphasized that fostering higher production is paramount. The anticipated positive outcomes include widespread benefits from enhanced economic activities in the agricultural and other sectors, he noted.

The CM also highlighted the significance of achieving record cotton production in Punjab, projecting substantial savings of two billion dollars in foreign exchange. The CM pointed out that the rice export from Punjab has exceeded two billion dollars as the provincial government is following a policy of providing comprehensive facilities to investors and industrialists, foreseeing positive ramifications in the form of a thriving stock exchange.

Recognizing that enhanced production of cotton, rice and other crops will contribute positively to the national economy, the SBP governor expressed optimism about the future economic landscape and commended the CM for his valuable initiatives to improve different sectors including agriculture.

