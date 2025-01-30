Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday extended his heartfelt condolences with Ziarat Gul, the father of late Nazim Shahid Gul of UC-13.

The Governor, along with other officials, offered Fatiha for the departed soul, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

During his visit at their residence, the Governor conveyed his sympathies to the grieving family and prayed for their strength in this difficult time.

