Governor Offers Condolence Over Death Of Journalist Rasool Dawar’s Father

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Governor offers condolence over death of Journalist Rasool Dawar’s father

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolence over the demise of the father of Geo news Special Correspondent Peshawar, Rasool Dawar.

In a condolence message addressed to Rasool Dawar, the Governor prayed for the departed soul that Allah Almighty to grant him a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

He also offered prayers for patience and strength for the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the father of senior journalist Fida Khattak.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

