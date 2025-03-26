Governor Offers Condolence To Journalist Naveed Akbar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the father of senior Islamabad-based journalist Naveed Akbar.
Governor Kundi extended his sympathies to Naveed Akbar, saying that he stands with him in this difficult time.
He acknowledged the profound loss and offered prayers for the departed soul.
The Governor prayed for the deceased to be granted the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and wished strength and patience for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Lalian inspects prices of various essential commodities5 minutes ago
-
Operation continues against vehicles carrying LPG cylinders6 minutes ago
-
DC visit DHQ Hospital, reviewed medical facilities6 minutes ago
-
DC review implementation of anti-dengue measures6 minutes ago
-
SAANS conference unites policymakers, industry leaders for cleaner, greener Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad assures support for Rescue 1122 projects6 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence to Journalist Naveed Akbar6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Polio Programme strengthens eradication efforts15 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs body meeting to ensure stability of urea market prices16 minutes ago
-
IWMI to install modern scientific equipment in KP to optimize crop water use, reduce emissions16 minutes ago
-
Fines imposed on violating traffic rules on motorway16 minutes ago
-
Wasa's anti-dengue campaign in full swing26 minutes ago