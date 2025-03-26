Open Menu

Governor Offers Condolence To Journalist Naveed Akbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the father of senior Islamabad-based journalist Naveed Akbar.

Governor Kundi extended his sympathies to Naveed Akbar, saying that he stands with him in this difficult time.

He acknowledged the profound loss and offered prayers for the departed soul.

The Governor prayed for the deceased to be granted the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and wished strength and patience for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss.

